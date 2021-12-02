MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Kellogg Company announced Wednesday that they have reached a tentative agreement with the union for a new labor contract after workers were on strike for nearly two months.

The strike and weeks of negotiations date back to October after a contract expired, causing workers to demand better pay and benefits.

Kellogg released an update stating that the new five-year labor contact will cover 1,400 employees at their U.S. cereal plants, including the Memphis location.

The contract includes increased wages and enhanced benefits.

According to the release, employees must vote on the tentative agreement on Dec. 5.