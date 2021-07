SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A juvenile was pronounced dead following a shooting in Shelby County.

It happened at the Ashland Lake Apartments on Stateline Road around 11 p.m. Monday.

Investigators were on the scene for hours interviewing witnesses, but as of now, no word on who may have pulled the trigger. They have not identified the victim, but did confirm the individual was a juvenile.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.