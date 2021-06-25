Juvenile injured in overnight shooting in Frayser

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile was rushed to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Frayser.

Authorities told WREG the victim was standing outside a home in the 4100 block of Coventry when the suspect began firing shots at him and another man. The juvenile was struck and transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect was described as a Black male wearing a grey and black hoodie. No other information was released.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Investigations

More Investigations

Top stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News