Juvenile injured in overnight shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile was rushed to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Frayser.

Authorities told WREG the victim was standing outside a home in the 4100 block of Coventry when the suspect began firing shots at him and another man. The juvenile was struck and transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspect was described as a Black male wearing a grey and black hoodie. No other information was released.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.