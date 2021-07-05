Child killed, two adults injured in triple shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 7-year-old boy was killed and two adults injured in a shooting in North Memphis.

According to police, first responders were called to the 700 block of North Montgomery Street around 11 p.m. Sunday and discovered three shooting victims. The adults were transported to the Regional Medical Center while the juvenile was transported to Le Bonheur. The child did not survive.

Police said the victim was 7. The two adults were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The suspects fled in a gray Mazda sedan. Police said they know who they are, but they are not yet in custody.

If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

