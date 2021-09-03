‘Just angry, violated’; car break-ins caught on camera outside airport area business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Employees of Performance Distributors say some brazen criminals broke into several of their vehicles during their lunch hour, just feet from their front door Thursday.

Brian Caruth said surveillance video from another building in the 2600 block of Barris Drive captured what appeared to be a black Nissan Altima pull onto their lot at around 12:30 p.m.

The video shows someone get out of that vehicle, shatter the windows of two cars and ransack two trucks that were left unlocked.

Pictures courtesy of Brian Caruth

The surveillance video also shows an employee who was returning from lunch just missed catching the thieves in the act. Caruth said that the employee immediately noticed the damage to the vehicles when he pulled in front of the business.

“He saw the broken glass in the window of the owner’s car and came in said something about the glass being broken,” said Caruth. “So, the rest of us go out and start checking our cars, and there was one more window broken.”

Car, suspect caught on camera at Performance Distributors

Caruth said the car burglar rummaged through his truck and stole a gun. He said it didn’t appear anything was taken from the other vehicles.

Caruth said he was angry someone invaded his personal property and was shocked it happened during the day, while other vehicles were driving in and out of the area.

The victims also wonder if the car break-ins were connected to similar vehicle break-ins at several businesses on the same day.

Thursday, Memphis Police arrested Keyon Moore after they received reports of at least ten car burglaries at four businesses in southeast Memphis.

Keyon Moore

They said Moore was driving a black Nissan Altima, and they found several items reported stolen, including several guns, power and hand tools, two-car key fobs, two iPhones, and more than $2,200.

Police said Moore told them he burglarized vehicles in the 5700 block of Holmes, the 5300 block of Command Drive, 5758 Old Highway 78, and 3775 Hacks Cross.

Investigators said he also told officers he didn’t know why he was breaking into the cars.

Employees at Performance Distributors don’t know for sure if Moore was the person who vandalized their vehicles but said it appeared the person who did it wasn’t working alone.

Glass broken out of blue car

If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH