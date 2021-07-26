Jury selection to begin Monday for man charged with murdering Dickson County sergeant

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the murder trial of Steven Wiggins, the man charged with killing Dickson County Sergeant Daniel Baker in 2018.

The jury will be chosen from an estimated pool of 300 people in Knoxville, according to officials in Dickson County.

Sgt. Daniel Baker (Photo; Submitted)

Sgt. Baker was killed on May 30, 2018, after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in Dickson County. An indictment states Sgt. Baker determined the car Wiggins was occupying was stolen and ordered him and his passenger out of the car.

Investigators said Wiggins fired several shots at Sgt. Baker, striking him, then dragged his body to the patrol car and placed him in the back seat. Wiggins then drove the patrol car several miles, parked it and set Sgt. Baker’s body on fire, court documents allege.

Steven Wiggins (Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center)

Wiggins has been jailed in Robertson County and will be transported to Knoxville for jury selection, which begins Monday at 9 a.m. The selection process is expected to last for several days.

Sgt. Baker’s widow, Lisa has said she will attend the jury selection.

Wiggins is expected to be restrained in Sgt. Baker’s handcuffs, as he has been in the past.

Lisa Baker, Sgt. Daniel Baker’s widow (Photo: WKRN)

The trial will be held at the courthouse in Charlotte.

Wiggins, who faces charges of first-degree murder, vehicular arson, abuse of a corpse and impersonation of a law enforcement officer, could be sentenced to death.