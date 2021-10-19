MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Statistics show that African American men are significantly underserved when it comes to their health.

This weekend, you can learn more and get in tune with your health as the The Walk for African American Male Wellness kicks off this Saturday at 9 a.m., at Fourth Bluff Park on Front Street downtown.

In addition to a 5k, there will be free health screenings, a kids play area, and other entertainment.

Tigers Coach Penny Hardaway is the honorary chairman in this event presented by Medtronic.

Volunteers are also needed for the event.

For more information, visit the event’s website here.