Irate woman accused of threatening employees with gun at Memphis CVS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are asking for help in locating a woman accused of aggravated assault while at CVS Pharmacy on Quince. The woman became irate after waiting in the drive-thru too long.

She walked inside the CVS, firearm on her hip, she began punching the pharmacy gate in addition to threatening employees, police said.

A second woman, a passenger in her vehicle, also punched the pharmacy gate and threatened employees.

After yelling at employees, the woman drove back around to the drive-thru and pointed a pistol at employees as she left the scene.

The women appeared to be riding in a black Infiniti SUV with drive-out tags.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

