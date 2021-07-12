Investigators looking for arsonist who burned down South Memphis house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fire investigators are looking for an arsonist who they say intentionally burned down a South Memphis home.

Firefighters battled the blaze at the house on South Lauderdale near Crump around 6 am Sunday. The flames were brought under control within minutes but the house was destroyed.

No one was inside the house and it’s unclear if anyone was living there. Investigators are trying to figure out why someone would want to burn down the house.

Kelvin Dennis lives nearby. He hopes investigators find the arsonist soon. 

“Because it might be my house next,” he said, “You don’t know what they’re thinking about around here.”

Jason Tucker also lives nearby.

“Yeah it worries me,” he said, “I hope they don’t come over here.”

Investigators haven’t said what room the fire was set in.

If you know anything about this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

