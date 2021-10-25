MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In 2020, Andrew Crosby was accused of indecent exposure after a claim of masturbating in front of a teenager.

The charges were dropped early in 2021 because prosecutors said Crosby’s actions were not against Tennessee law.

More recently, a grand jury indicted Crosby for two counts of sexual battery. Authorities said Crosby touched two people inappropriately at a Collierville medical spa.

“It’s what triggered my response to this,” said a woman who used to work with Crosby.

When she saw WREG’s coverage of the Crosby case, it brought back memories of working for him at his former company Crosby-Volmer International Communications in Washington, D.C. She spoke to WREG investigators on the condition we don’t show her face or use her name.

“I was hired primarily to build the Hispanic outreach strategy and help with multicultural communities to help deliver the message, and so I was really excited,” she said.

But she said the excitement changed when she experienced the workplace culture at Crosby-Volmer. In 2011, she filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, citing concerns of sexual harassment and retaliation.

“Being the oldest, most senior female in the office, I began to receive a lot of complaints about underage interns feeling uncomfortable by the partners,” she said.

In her complaint to the EEOC, she detailed an out-of-town business trip with Crosby. She said they were in separate hotel rooms and she had taken a prescription sleep medication.

“At some point in the evening, Andrew Crosby came in my room and I was already asleep. And I thought it was a dream,” she said.

“I suddenly woke in the middle of the night to find Mr. Crosby on top of me in his underwear. On the nightstand I saw a wrapped condom,” she wrote in her complaint to the EEOC.

As for his explanation of what happened, she said he told her not to worry.

“‘Oh don’t worry about it, nothing happened,’ like it was no big deal,” she said of his response.

In a statement to WREG, Crosby called the allegations “completely false.”

The EEOC later ruled it was “unable to conclude” that laws were broken. But she said the incident stayed in her memory.

“Although I’ve been in therapy for the last 12 years, it’s just such a violation,” she said.

It all came rushing back when she saw what prosecutors said happened in Memphis to the teen, she said.

“So proud of the young girl to come forward and to have her parents believe her. She really inspired me to tell my story. I’m sick to my stomach that in 2010, I complained to the EEOC, I complained in my resignation letter, I complained to attorneys and nothing happened to these men,” she said.

She said she thought and hoped the case would come out differently in 2021.

Crosby is due in court next for his sexual battery charges on November 18.