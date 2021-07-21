Trial delayed for man accused of rape, attempted murder in East Memphis 7 years ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The trial is delayed again for a man accused of raping and trying to kill a woman in East Memphis seven years ago.



Kelvin Montgomery is accused of drugging a woman, tying her up, beating and raping her at an East Memphis home in 2014. The alleged victim said she played dead and was able to escape when her attacker fell asleep.

Montgomery’s trial for the crime was scheduled for Monday, but apparently he wasn’t getting along with his attorney, so the judge appointed a new one.



Montgomery already pleaded guilty to criminal attempt first degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape in 2016, in exchange for a 12-year sentence.

But he was out on bond and never showed up to serve his time.

A year later, authorities say they finally found him on a boat in Alabama with a woman who had been reported missing.

The plea deal was thrown out and Montgomery is back at 201.



Recently, WREG Investigators received this letter from jail, stating “My name is Kelvin Montgomery” and that “I have been told by other inmates and the staff here that the media started playing news articles on me.

“The media is wrong,” the letter stated.

He didn’t explain why, just stating, “I will provide you with all the proof you want and you can stop dragging my family name through the mud.”

His new trial hasn’t been set, meaning the victim can’t move past the case that should have been closed by now.

Montgomery asked the judge earlier this year for a lower bond, suggesting $75,000 so he could have his freedom and find a new attorney. His bond remains at $1.1 million.