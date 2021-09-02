Interactive maps illustrate election laws across the US

This AP digital map shows states that have passed laws in 2021 to increase the frequency or scale of voter roll maintenance to purge rolls of ineligible voters. This map is current as of Aug. 31, 2021. Source: Voting Rights Lab.





This AP map shows states which have enacted laws in 2021 that make it easier or harder to vote early in person. This map is current as of Aug. 31, 2021. Source: Voting Rights Lab.





This AP digital map shows states which have passed laws in 2021 which could make aspects of mail voting more difficult. This map is current as of Aug. 31, 2021. Source: Voting Rights Lab.