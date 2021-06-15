Inmate captured after escape from Federal Correctional Institution in Millington

UPDATE: Cecil Corey Haggins, 33, of McMinnville, Tennessee and his girlfriend were taken into custody in Manchester, Tennessee, U.S. Marshals announced Wednesday afternoon.

They are being held at the Coffee County Jail and both are anticipated to face federal charges related to his escape.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — An inmate was discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Institution satellite campus in Millington, the U.S. Dept. of Justice confirmed Tuesday.

Cecil Corey Haggins was serving a 10-year sentence for drug and gun charges when he walked away from the minimum security facility on June 14.

Authorities said an internal investigation is underway and the U.S. Marshals, Federal Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement agencies have been notified.

If you have any information on Haggins, call police immediately.