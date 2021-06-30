Indictment: Guard repeatedly struck inmate, lied about it

OXFORD, Miss. — A federal grand jury has charged a deputy warden at Mississippi’s state penitentiary with injuring an inmate in 2016 and lying about it to investigators.
Prosecutors said Melvin Hilson was a member of the K-9 unit at the prison when the inmate was struck and repeatedly knocked to the ground. The indictment said Hilson falsely claimed in a report that he had found some type of contraband on the inmate.
It also accused Hilson of lying about the incident to Mississippi Department of Corrections investigators.
The indictment was dated June 24 and has pled not guilty. Arraignment is set for Thursday, with a trial date set for August 23.