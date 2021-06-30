Indictment: Guard repeatedly struck inmate, lied about it

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, file photo, a red tag hangs on a cell door, signifying an active COVID-19 case for its inhabitants at Faribault Prison, in Faribault, Minn. A Tennessee advisory panel tasked with determining eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine acknowledged that prison inmates in the state were high risk, but concluded that prioritizing them for inoculation could be a “public relations nightmare.” (Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP, File)

OXFORD, Miss. — A federal grand jury has charged a deputy warden at Mississippi’s state penitentiary with injuring an inmate in 2016 and lying about it to investigators.

Prosecutors said Melvin Hilson was a member of the K-9 unit at the prison when the inmate was struck and repeatedly knocked to the ground. The indictment said Hilson falsely claimed in a report that he had found some type of contraband on the inmate.

It also accused Hilson of lying about the incident to Mississippi Department of Corrections investigators.

The indictment was dated June 24 and has pled not guilty. Arraignment is set for Thursday, with a trial date set for August 23.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

MYSTERY WIRE - Fmr. Sen. Harry Reid - UFO Report reactions

Colorado sisters are only patients in the world with rare genetic disease

Knoxville business getting creative to find employees

What police want you to know as permitless carry begins July 1

4 more bodies found, more than 140 still missing in Florida building collapse

Search Continues for Victims of Surfside Condo Collapse as Death Toll Rises

More News