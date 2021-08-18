North Memphis neighbor ‘clotheslined’ accused burglar coming out of woman’s house

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis woman is singing the praises of her neighbors she says stopped a burglary at her house and helped police catch one of the suspects.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, said she had just taken her kids to school Tuesday morning when she got a call from a neighbor who told her there was a white Pontiac in her driveway and possibly someone inside her house on Ayers.

“He was telling them they had to leave, and they were trying to explain he had a job to do in the back yard or something,” said the homeowner. “I told him I was on the way.”

When she got to her house, the woman said she nearly ran into the white Pontiac that was pulling out of her driveway. She said there were two men and women inside the car and one man still inside her home.

“I guess he heard me and came on out,” said the homeowner.

She said he tried to get away, but a neighbor caught him off-guard and knocked him to the ground as he tried to get away around a vehicle in the driveway.

“He, like, clotheslined him,” she said of her neighbor.

As he was on the ground, police were just pulling up, she said. They put handcuffs on him and put him in the back of the car.

Police have identified the man as 43-year-old James Mitchell Green. Green has a criminal record that dates back to 2007. He is now facing charges of aggravated burglary and property theft.

James Mitchell Green

The victim said the burglars got in through a side door and left a crowbar on her sofa.

Crowbar left by burglars

Wednesday, the homeowner showed us the mess they left behind. She believes they made at least two trips to her house and said they took thousands of dollars worth of clothing, purses, shoes, a four-wheeler, and some of their personal information.

“The big TV was at the front door, the other TV was in the hallway. So I think that is what they were trying to get out,” the homeowner said.

She said she’s grateful her neighbors got involved and stopped the burglars before they took more of their belongings.

“If wasn’t for them, they probably would have cleaned the whole house out,” she said.

Since the burglary, the victim and her husband have installed a security system. She hopes police catch all of the burglars but said it’s probably won’t stop them from doing it again.

If you know anything about the break-in or the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at (901)528-CASH.