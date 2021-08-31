Hurricane Ida ravaged the Louisiana power grid, leaving the entire city of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other residents in the dark with no clear timeline on when power would return.
Some areas outside New Orleans also suffered major flooding and structure damage. The following digital map tracks and displays power outage data from the Entergy, one of the region’s key energy suppliers. This digital map will automatically update based on Entergy’s latest information.
Ida outage map
