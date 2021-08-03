Iceberg wall collapse at Titanic Museum in Tennessee hurts 3

FILE – In this April 3, 2012 file photo, visitors check the passenger list against their boarding pass to see if they were a survivor or casualty of the sinking of the ship at the Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. The iceberg wall at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Tennessee collapsed and injured three guests, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. The attraction closed Monday night after the collapse but reopened for those with tickets on Tuesday.(Curt Habraken/The Mountain Press via AP, File)

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — The iceberg wall at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Tennessee collapsed and injured three guests.

Museum owners Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn say those harmed were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The attraction closed Monday night after the collapse but reopened for those with tickets on Tuesday. The Knoxville News Sentinel quotes the Pigeon Forge Police Department as saying that a preliminary investigation indicates the collapse was accidental.

Cedar Bay Entertainment opened the ship-shaped attraction in 2010. Guests can see more than 400 artifacts from the passenger liner that sank in 1912 on its maiden voyage after hitting an iceberg.