‘I thought he was trying to kill me’: Memphis property owner fights off burglar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis property owner says he had to defend himself after catching a burglar in his rental home.

Izaac Merriweather says he made the startling discovery around 5 p.m. July 2 while he was checking the North Memphis property on May Street. He says the burglar was in the kitchen.

“He came running at me with a pipe, and I thought he was trying to kill me,” Merriweather said.

Acting on instinct, the 53-year-old Army veteran says he jumped into action.

“Got into it. Good thing I’m military trained and I just opened up a can, as they say,” he said, “We got to fighting and just fell on out the door, and we kept fighting outside and that was it until I got him up off me.”

Police identify the burglar as Huey Askew and say he broke into the home by smashing a rear window. Investigators say he was lying in the yard with a head injury when officers arrived.

Huey Askew

They say Askew was treated at the hospital then booked into the Shelby County Jail on aggravated assault and burglary charges.

“Sometimes, you have to reap what you sow and pay the piper,” Merriweather said.

Merriweather says he’s had similar issues at other properties he’s renovating.

“Other places I’ve been working and someone’s tried to rob or kick the door in while I’m in the house,” he said.

As for Askew, Merriweather says he didn’t want to hurt him but felt he had no choice.

“Just feared for my life,” Merriweather said, “Go in the military. Go (to) all these different places and I got to fight more hand to hand fights in Memphis than I have all over the world.”

Police say Askew had warrants for theft and aggravated burglary. He’s due in court July 13th.