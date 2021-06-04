‘I could have just lost my life’: Victims follow driver who fired shot at them on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It was another dangerous moment on the interstate when police say an angry driver fired a shot at another vehicle. But this time, the victims were able to follow the shooter and get his license plate.

WREG spoke to the woman who police say was the target a bullet on the interstate in the middle of the afternoon. The incident was so upsetting, she prefers not to be identified.

“Literally, like I could have just lost my life yesterday,” the victim said. “It just happened so fast.”

She says she, her friend and his 13-year-old granddaughter were getting on I-240 near Poplar when the driver of a grey Toyota Tundra pulled up behind them and started honking.

“I don’t know if we were just going too slow for him or what?” she said.

She says he tailed them to the Walnut Grove exit, where her friend motioned for the angry driver to pass them. The driver then came around to the passenger side where she was sitting and fired a shot.

“I didn’t know what to think,” she said.

She says the bullet struck their vehicle, but no one inside was hit.

“I’m just glad nobody got hurt,” she said.

Taking matters into their own hands, she says her friend started following the Toyota Tundra as the two of them called 911. She says they told police their every move while getting the shooter’s license plate.

She says the driver would periodically wave his gun out the window while they were following him.

She says they tracked the Tundra for several minutes, but eventually the driver got away. Fortunately, she says they got the information they need, and now investigators have it, too.

“The police said that they did identify the truck and the tag number and who the truck belongs to,” she said.

She hopes the discovery leads to an arrest in an incident that continues to frequently happen. Police say this is the 58th highway shooting in Memphis this year.

“I have no idea why someone would do that?” she said. “It happens every day. I see it on the news all the time. People are shooting on the interstate a lot now, but like I said, I never thought it would happen to me.”