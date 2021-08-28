‘I caught a body’: Man charged in South Memphis deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in South Memphis.

Marlon Jones has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Raymond Gaters.

Police say Gaters was found shot to death outside of his home on Asa Drive near East Belz Boulevard July 29. Gaters’s vehicle was also stolen and later recovered at a gas station on South Third Street near East Mitchell Road.

According to court documents, investigators found video that showed Jones with the vehicle. Investigators also reportedly recovered Jones’s finger prints from the vehicle.

Police say two witnesses identified Jones as the one who shot and killed Gaters. Court documents say one of the witnesses said Jones told her he shot someone. Another witness reportedly heard Jones say, “I caught a body.”

Jones has been charged with first degree murder. He’s expected to be in court Monday.

