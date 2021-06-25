TDOT: Half of permanent plates in place as I-40 bridge repairs continue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Officials with TDOT say half of the permanent plates needed to repair the I-40 bridge have been put into place.

TDOT says four of the eight plates are in place as the repair operations continue. Officials say the remaining plates are expected to be delivered Saturday.

More steel components are expected to arrive next week.

TDOT released photos of the new plates and bolts, as well as photos of crews working at night.

TDOT says “in-depth inspections” of the bridge continue, and that the bridge’s reopening date could be affected if any other issues are found during the repairs.