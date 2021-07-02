TDOT: Bridge may need additional repairs, timeline remains the same

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — TDOT says an inspection has revealed there are locations on the I-40 bridge that may need additional repairs.

TDOT released an update on the repair work Friday evening. TDOT says the contractor is making “significant progress” and that all structural and splice plates have been installed at the location of the fracture.

The department also says it received a draft report of an inspection of the bridge. TDOT says no failures were found, but the department has identified locations on the bridge that “may need some additional repairs.”

TDOT says it has asked the contractor to proceed with gathering the materials needed for those repairs.

The department says there is no detailed schedule yet, but it is still hoping to be finished with repairs by the end of July.