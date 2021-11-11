MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six months after the Hernando DeSoto bridge between Memphis and Arkansas was closed due to a fractured steel beam, Arkansas transportation officials say inspections are complete.

The bridge, which carries nearly 40,000 vehicles a day on Interstate 40, was abruptly closed May 11 after an inspector found a fracture that had been missed by previous inspections. It began reopening July 31 after repairs were made.

A report from the Federal Highway Administration released by ARDOT states the fracture happened in a “welded splice” between two plates in the bridge’s tie girder. The first fracture reportedly happened in a spot where two weld repairs had been performed.

ARDOT’s report states the cracking in the weld likely occurred within hours of its completion but went undetected for years.

The report states the fracture happened in three phases. The first reportedly happened on “the interior face of the box,” where ARDOT says it would not have been visible by conventional inspection.

ARDOT says the second phase of the fracture happened “through the remaining thickness.” That crack was later scene in drone video taken in 2019.

The third phase of the fracture reportedly happened across the top flange of the bridge. The report says the existing weld cracks likely became unstable as a result of “unique combination of low temperatures, increasing tie girder stress, and the effects of live loads to which the bridge had not been previously subjected.”

ARDOT says it is “highly unlikely” that a similar fracture will happen again, but it is still crucial to continue “arms-length” inspections that focus on spotting any new visible cracks at that spot.

Arkansas Department of Transportation Director Lorie Tudor made the announcement Thursday morning:

“ARDOT is grateful that the bridge investigations are complete. We will now move forward with confidence and make the changes necessary to improve our program so that the past will not be repeated. Our highest calling as public servants is the safety of Arkansas’ road users. We appreciate Arkansans support and encouragement as we have navigated this difficult journey, which began exactly six months ago on May 11,” Tudor said.

The report outlines several recommendations for the state’s bridge inspection program. See the full report here.

During the months of closure, traffic was routed to the older Interstate 55 bridge, causing hours-long traffic backups for truckers and commuters passing through one of the major shipping routes across the United States.

According to the report, investigators were able to verify that a crack in the side of the bridge had been visible since at least 2016.

The inspector who was directly responsible for inspecting that part of the bridge in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020 was fired.