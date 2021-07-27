Crittenden County official says I-40 bridge will begin reopening Sunday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crittenden County Judge Woody Wheeless said Tuesday that the Interstate 40 bridge from Memphis to Arkansas will begin reopening Sunday night.

In a post to his Facebook page, Wheeless wrote that eastbound lanes will open Sunday night into Monday morning. Westbound lanes will open a few days later.

WREG has reached out to Department of Transportation representatives in Tennessee in Arkansas. So far Tuesday evening, the agencies have not confirmed any reopening plans. Wheeless could not be reached.

The Hernando DeSoto Bridge carried nearly 40,000 vehicles on I-40 until it was shut down for repairs May 11 after inspectors found a large crack in a metal beam.

As of last Friday, Tennessee Department of Transportation said the reopening had likely been pushed to early August. TDOT was to begin stress testing the bridge Wednesday.