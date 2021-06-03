Skip to content
I-40 bridge
White House tweet keeps I-40 bridge at center of national infrastructure debate
TDOT: Fractured section of I-40 bridge removed as permanent repair plates arrive in Memphis
Video
Added second lane on I-55 South at Crump relieves traffic congestion on both sides of the river
Video
West Memphis residents see cars, trucks in neighborhoods as bridge closing causes major backups
Video
Traffic gridlocked in West Memphis despite new plan to ease congestion from bridge closure
Video
West Memphis makes plans for emergency response while bridge closed
Video
New traffic pattern in West Memphis may help alleviate bridge traffic woes
Video
Rain may make traffic on I-55 bridge and Crump Boulevard even slower
Video
TDOT releases animation showing repairs needed to I-40 bridge
Video
Trucking companies losing millions of dollars amid ‘nightmare’ Memphis bridge closure
Video
City council tackles the budget, jobs and the I-40 bridge closure
Video
Memphis area lawmakers call for third bridge in Shelby County
Video
Exclusive: Secretary Buttigieg on seeing the Memphis bridge in person
Video
Businesses impacted by I-40 bridge closure
Video
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tours I-40 bridge in Memphis, pushes infrastructure plan
Video
Investigations
Memphis Councilman still hasn’t paid taxes, even after promise to do so
Video
Tenant in unlivable home says Memphis Housing Authority failed to inspect Section 8 property
Video
Memphians with felony records find doors closed when they look for a job, but things are changing
Video
Latest Videos
Tennessee groups distribute $2 million in aid to restaurant, hotel workers struggling amid pandemic
Video
Arkansas woman goes viral for refusing to let granddaughter inside her home over her pants
Video
In the Kitchen with Boscos- Memphis
Video
Helping those with PTSD
Video
Porter-Leath Foster Parents
Video
Deadly Summer Avenue crash
Video
News
Alabama teenager donates his hair, raises money for children with cancer
Biden to commemorate Pride Month, designate Pulse Nightclub as memorial
Coding academy coming to the Mississippi coast
Summer Wells’ mother shares Tik Tok videos of missing daughter
Video
VP Kamala Harris heads to El Paso to address migration concerns
Video
Video
Video
Top stories
Boozy ice cream: Coors Seltzer is offering a summer classic with a twist
What happened to 5-year-old Summer Wells? What we know one week since she went missing
Gallery
Branson roller coaster accident may cost boy his leg; safety inspectors gave it passing grades
Video
Collierville boy’s legs, arm crushed in freak roller coaster accident in Branson
Video
