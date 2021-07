MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lanes of I-240 have been blocked due to an investigation by Memphis Police.

According to TDOT, all westbound lanes of I-240 near Perkins have been blocked. TDOT says the entry ramp, left shoulder and right shoulder are also blocked.

Sources say police are possibly investigating a shots fired call.

At this time, there is no word when the lanes will reopen.

This is a developing story.