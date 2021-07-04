Hwy 385 lanes shut down due to shooting investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lanes of highway 385 is shut down near I-240 due to a police investigation, according to TDOT.

According to the TDOT website, there’s police activity causing the delays. Lanes are blocked on the eastbound side of 385 from 240 to near Ridgeway.

Memphis Police said a shooting victim arrived to St. Francis Hospital and said he was shot on 385 eastbound and Ridgeway Rd. The victim is listed with non-critical injuries, and the cause of the incident is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

