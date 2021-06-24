Hundreds of workers receive $1,000 grant from Memphis organization

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of people who had their hours cut or were furloughed because of the pandemic will have some relief after receiving a one-time $1,000 grant.

Pastor Ricky Floyd of Pursuit of God Transformation Center says his church provided the spot for the Memphis Urban League to give out more than $2 million in aid to those in the hotel or restaurant industry affected by the pandemic.

All they had to bring was an ID and a pay stub. In a few days, they will receive a one time $1,000 grant to their account.

“People were here as early as 5 a.m. this morning, waiting,” Floyd said. “They have the resources, we have the relationships.”

For mom Brittni Turner, who works in the hotel industry, the money is a huge relief.

“This is God sent, I’m just going to be honest with you,” Turner said.

Turner says she was furloughed for several months. Even just within the last few days she didn’t know how she was going to pay her rent.

“I had to try to come up with some rent money. I’ve been struggling for quite awhile,” Turner said. “And to see this flyer floating around on social media, it was a prayer answered.”

She says it’s important to remember, although things are opening back up, not everything is back to normal. Many people are still behind on bills after months of lost income.

“We still need help, we still need help. Because now what’s happening is people are actually having to catch up,” Turner said.

She’s grateful for the partnership between the church and Memphis Urban League to help so many in need today.

“They are vessels in this process,” Turner said.

Floyd hopes people seeing the large turnout will realize the important of partnerships between trusted churches and organizations.