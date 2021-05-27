Hundreds of Memphians show support during Sea of Blue for fallen officer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of Memphians lined roads and highways across the city to cheer on the Sea of Blue procession for Officer Scotty Triplett.

Triplett, a 27-year Memphis Police veteran, was killed in an accident while escorting participants in a Stop The Violence rally.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers rode and drove from the East Memphis church where Triplett’s visitation was held, past the spot where he was killed, through Midtown, onto I-240 and I-40 and finally to the Austin Peay police precinct.

Triplett’s wife and two children were riding with those officers.

The Sea of Blue honoring Officer Scotty Triplett is rolling. pic.twitter.com/Za0eax5gMn — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 28, 2021

“It is so heart-warming to me,” said Kelly Myers, who came to watch the Sea of Blue. “I can only imagine what it feels like to them.”

It’s been just under a week, and the loss is already being felt by this long time Triplett family friend.

“You’ll miss that big smile, and the laugh. The big blues eyes and smile and the joking,” Kalista Liddell, a Triplett family friend. “I don’t know that he would believe it. You know, you never think about yourself in this way but he would, I think he would really, really love it.”

Triplett’s funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 28 at Hope Church with burial to follow at Arlington Cemetery, where full honors will be rendered.