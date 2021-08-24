Houston High assistant principal reassigned after Facebook post comparing vaccine cards to Nazi stars

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A Houston High School administrator who stirred controversy with a Facebook post comparing vaccine cards to the yellow stars Jews were forced to wear in the Holocaust has been reassigned.

Janna Matykiewicz is no longer an administrator at Houston High School, but is still employed by the district, the Germantown Municipal School District said Tuesday.

Portions of the district’s investigation are still ongoing, GMSD said.

In a now-deleted post, assistant principal Janna Matykiewicz wrote: “What’s the difference between vaccine papers and a yellow star? 82 years.”

The post caused an uproar when it was screen captured and circulated among parents and others on social media.

