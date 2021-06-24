House, multiple cars hit in Raleigh drive-by shooting with no clear target

SCSO issues warning after new mother is targeted by arrest warrant scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Multiple cars and a house with six people inside were shot up during a drive-by shooting on a residential Raleigh street last week.

Bullets hit cars in two driveways and also tore through the window of a house where at least six people were home, including three children.

Police arrested 22-year-old Devyn Ragland on Saturday and charged him with six counts of reckless endangerment.

Investigators say a neighbor took down Ragland’s license plate as he drove down Chelsea Hill Drive on June 16, shooting as he went.

Using the license plate provided, investigators were able to track down the vehicle, which they say is registered to Ragland’s mother.

They say Ragland tried running out the back when they went to arrest him Saturday.

Devyn Ragland

A search of his house turned up two guns: a Glock and an AR-15. Neither came back stolen, but Ragland’s grandmother tells WREG she’s never seen them before.

“We don’t keep guns at the house,” she said.

She also said she didn’t believe Ragland did what he’s being accused of.

“I don’t think he shot up no house,” she said, describing Ragland as “quiet.”

“Whoever he’s been being with, I hope he don’t be with them no more ‘cause they ain’t no good to him and nobody else,” she said.

At last check, Ragland’s $6,000 bond still hadn’t been paid. A search of court records shows this is his first criminal offense in Shelby County.

Police haven’t provided a motive for the shooting, but a neighbor says shootings aren’t uncommon on that street.