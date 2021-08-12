Hotel bandits believed to be behind string of robberies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say the men responsible for robbing several businesses hit another hotel recently, this time in Parkway Village.

Aug. 5 was a typical Thursday night for employees at the Quality Inn and Suites on Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Parkway Village. However, things quickly changed when two masked men approached the service desk.

In surveillance footage shared with WREG, you can see the man wearing all black go around the counter pointing a gun at the clerk while the second man acts as the lookout.

The clerks open the cash registers and proceeds to give the armed man the money. Both suspects take the cash and leave. It all happened in front of hotel guests.

Two employees who wished to stay anonymous told us they were thankful no one was hurt.

Memphis Police say the same people may be responsible for a string of hotel robberies in the area.

Two days after the robbery at the Quality Inn, police say the men walked robbed a different Quality Inn in Northeast Memphis, and the Microtel in Germantown.

In a video released by Memphis Police, you see a man approach the counter with a gun demanding money. In another video, you see two other men go behind the counter of another hotel and take the entire tray of money from the register.

Police say the men, who are believed to be in their mid- to late 20s, are responsible for about five robberies.

We reached out to Choice Hotels International which is the parent company for Quality Inn and Suites for a statement, but we have not heard back.

If you know these suspects, you are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.