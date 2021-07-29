Hosemann pushes health care, jobs in Neshoba Fair speech

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann addresses attendees at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Hosemann spoke of the availability of work statewide for those seeking employment. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said senators will hold hearings on health care, and “everything is on the table.” The Republican spoke Wednesday at the Neshoba County Fair.

He said the time for saying no to options for working Mississippians has passed. He did not mention Medicaid expansion, but expanding the program to the working poor is an option Mississippi has not taken so far because of opposition from Gov. Tate Reeves and many other Republicans.

Hosemann said he wants to expand job training, improve teacher pay, put more money into preschools, revive the initiative process and enact a medical marijuana program.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Watch Latest Videos

Gen. Scott Miller pays tribute to his longtime Command Sergeant Major, Tim Metheny

Tennessee teachers excited amid exhaustion ahead of new school year, education advocates say

Person run over after falling from party bus on Broadway

AUDIO: Witness calls 911 after man run over by party bus on Broadway

Weather alert: Heat advisory dangers

'They're sorry for my wait': Family waiting 6 months for unemployment aid

More News