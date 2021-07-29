Hosemann pushes health care, jobs in Neshoba Fair speech

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann addresses attendees at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Hosemann spoke of the availability of work statewide for those seeking employment. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said senators will hold hearings on health care, and “everything is on the table.” The Republican spoke Wednesday at the Neshoba County Fair.

He said the time for saying no to options for working Mississippians has passed. He did not mention Medicaid expansion, but expanding the program to the working poor is an option Mississippi has not taken so far because of opposition from Gov. Tate Reeves and many other Republicans.

Lt. Governor @DelbertHosemann joins from the Neshoba County Fair to talk politics, workforce development, and teacher's pay raise! https://t.co/PcbBQt1lHj pic.twitter.com/YmtKs3dto7 — SuperTalk Mississippi (@supertalk) July 28, 2021

Hosemann said he wants to expand job training, improve teacher pay, put more money into preschools, revive the initiative process and enact a medical marijuana program.