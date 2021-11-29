HORN LAKE, Miss. — Horn Lake Police were dispatched on Sunday evening after a shots fired call came from the 6400 block of Sandhurst Drive, where they found two people suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said that when they arrived on the scene, they found several spent shell casings in front of the home and observed multiple holes in the building.



Horn Lake officers did find two victims inside the home, suffering from gunshot wounds.



Police said the two were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical, but stable condition. Police said that no one else in the home was injured by gunfire.



Horn Lake offices are now working to obtain suspect information, as this is now an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything, you are urged to call Desoto County CrimeStoppers at (662) 429 – TIPS (8477).