JACKSON, Tenn. — The Home Depot’s associate volunteer force in Jackson, Tennessee distributed hundreds of disaster relief kits throughout Tennessee to support communities that were impacted by the tornado outbreak over the weekend.

According to a press release, “Team Depot” created more than 600 kits on Monday containing trash bags, gloves, wipes, batteries, flashlights, tarps, towels, and more. The store also donated chainsaw to help with relief efforts.

The kits were loaded on the Akin and Porter Produce trucks and delivered to communities in Dresden, Tennessee and Samburg, Tennessee, which are both around two hours from Memphis.

Tennessee State Representatives Tandy Darby and Rusty Grills as well as Senators John Stevens and Ed Jackson helped with organizing and distributing these relief efforts. Rep. Rusty Grills said Tennessee is nicknamed “The Volunteer State” for a reason.

“It means so much to our area to have incredible organizations and volunteers stepping in to help us when we need it most,” Rep. Rusty Grills said. “Tennessee is known as the volunteer state and when tragedy strikes it’s evident why.”

The Foundation is prepared year-round to respond when disaster strikes, according to the press release.