Highland Heights church hosts diaper drive for families in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Highland Heights pastor hosted a diaper drive on Saturday to provide basic necessities including baby wipes and soap for families in need.

Members at Revival Tabernacle, are on a crusade to help families with young children.

“People need help,” said Felicia Sawyer, the diaper drive coordinator. “We are giving free diapers, wipes, soap.”

Any and everything to help keep babies clean and dry. Felicia Sawyer came up with the idea to host a diaper drive with her fellow parishioners joining in.

“They got behind me, they stood with me. I thank everybody for helping,” said Sawyer.

Those who received the help, said these essentials are greatly needed and appreciated.

“I’ve got to get it while I can,” said Deaisha Swain.

At 8 months pregnant, Swain, a mother with three boys, and a daughter due soon said this may not be where she wants to be but it’s where she needs to be, in order to receive assistance during these difficult times.

“Everybody is buying everything out for the babies. Being unemployed,” said Swain.

Sawyer added, “You have that last dime, you may need to pay rent, you need to pay a bill or anything. But you need your baby’s diapers too.”

According to the Mid=South Food bank, which also has a diaper bank, on average parents will shell out nearly $100 per month, per child. So you can understand why this is desperately needed, especially for families with multiples.

“You pray and you ask God to help you,” Sawyer said.