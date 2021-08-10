Hickory Hill duplex closed as nuisance after police receive thousands of calls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Hickory Hill duplex was closed Tuesday after it was declared a public nuisance by Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

Weirich said dangerous conditions and long-term criminal activity at 5607-5609 Apple Blossom Drive, near Clark Road south of Winchester Road, was the reason for the closure.

Between January 2020 and July of 2021, police received 2,698 calls for service in a quarter-mile radius of the duplex, the district attorney’s office said in a news release.

That’s a little over four calls per day in the span of 18 months. The property is less than a mile from an elementary school, public park and two churches.

Authorities have 17 arrests related to the duplex ranging from aggravated assaults, recovery of stolen vehicles, illegal drug possession and overdoses.

According to police, in July 2021, they found a suspect’s backpack that contained more than $17,000 in in suspected profit from illegal drug sales.

City Attorney Jennifer Sink said in court documents that this petition was filed in an effort to stop a long-term and worsening problem of criminal activity.

General Sessions Division 14 Judge Patrick Dandridge issued the temporary injunction/restraining order closing the property until a hearing set for 10 a.m. on August 16.