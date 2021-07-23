Hernando Police issue warning as reports of juveniles committing crimes pour in

HERNANDO, Miss. — Police in Hernando, Mississippi say a group of juveniles are wreaking havoc around the city.

Police say one of the main concerns is juveniles running up to people and shooting them with either water beads or foam darts. Investigators say many of the incidents have happened outside businesses in the area near McIngvale and Commerce Street.

Police also say these roughly dozen juveniles are loitering., littering, drinking, using drugs, driving dangerously and harassing people.

Investigators say this has been going for about a month but has gotten worse in recent days, with at least four calls just this week. Police claim they’ve now identified most of the juveniles involved and are watching their activities closely.

Investigators claim these minors will be arrested and charged accordingly if it happens again but at this time, officers are asking parents to take care of this and discipline their children.