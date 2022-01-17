MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Today marks the federal holiday that honors a Civil Rights leader who was murdered right here in Memphis.

Martin Luther King Day is celebrated every third Monday in January to commemorate his impact on the U.S.

Dr. King was a pastor, Civil Rights leader, and one of the most beloved figures in the world. He dedicated his life to achieving racial equality.

Dr. King began his public efforts in the 1950s, leading marches for African American voting rights and for desegregation. His final march brought him to Memphis to support sanitation workers in 1968.

He was assassinated in Downtown Memphis outside his room at the Lorraine Motel, which is now home to the National Civil Rights Museum.

On Monday, thousands will come together to honor Dr. King’s legacy in many ways in the Mid-South, from gathering at the National Civil Rights Museum to cleaning up communities.

Here are ways you can celebrate MLK Day throughout the Mid-South:



The National Civil Rights Museum’s King Day and Virtual Program| 8am-6pm

450 Mulberry St

More information on the virtual event here

MLK JR. Day Community Cleanup | 9am – Noon

1798 Winchester Road, Memphis, TN 38116

SCLC MLK Birthday Celebration Program | Noon

Greater Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1098 South Wellington

Holly Springs MLK Day Parade and Service | 11am-4pm

Holly Springs Courthouse, 3235 Holly Springs Pkwy

Grizzlies’ 20th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game | 2pm

FedExForum, 191 Beale St

“Remembering the Life & Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” Virtual Symposium | 3pm

Click here for more information

Southland Mall MLK Tribute | 10am-5pm

1215 Southland Mall