Here’s how much used car prices have gone up in each state

(iSeeCars) – The global microchip shortage has drastically impacted the automotive industry. Nearly every major automaker has been forced to idle production, which has led to a dramatic reduction in new car inventory. As a result, demand for used cars has soared, and prices for used cars have risen proportionately.

How much have used car prices gone up? According to iSeeCars.com’s latest analysis of over 1.2 million used car sales, used car prices have increased 16.8 percent, or $3,926, compared to the same period the previous year. This is compared to a 0.2 percent increase in 2020 over 2019.

Used Car Price Increases by State

Are used car price increases consistent across the country? Here are the average used car price increases by state:

Used Car Price Increases by State Rank State Year-Over-Year % Price Change Year-Over-Year $ Price Change 1 Vermont 10.7% $2,717 2 New Jersey 11.1% $2,580 3 West Virginia 11.8% $2,910 4 Nebraska 12.1% $2,968 5 Wisconsin 12.3% $3,026 6 Minnesota 12.4% $2,945 7 Iowa 12.7% $3,135 8 Hawaii 13.3% $3,391 9 New York 13.7% $3,126 10 New Hampshire 13.8% $3,106 11 Massachusetts 14.1% $3,188 12 Indiana 14.1% $3,247 13 Connecticut 14.2% $3,000 14 Pennsylvania 14.3% $3,214 15 New Mexico 14.4% $3,444 16 Colorado 14.6% $3,554 17 North Dakota 14.9% $4,062 18 Illinois 14.9% $3,575 19 Idaho 15.0% $4,067 20 Oklahoma 15.9% $3,895 21 Texas 16.0% $3,890 22 Mississippi 16.1% $3,892 23 Louisiana 16.6% $3,883 24 North Carolina 16.7% $3,882 25 Kansas 16.8% $3,950 26 Maine 16.8% $3,977 National Average 16.8% $3,926 27 Delaware 17.3% $3,652 28 Virginia 17.3% $3,883 29 Michigan 17.7% $4,051 30 South Dakota 18.1% $4,998 31 Kentucky 18.3% $4,196 32 Missouri 18.4% $4,338 33 South Carolina 18.5% $4,283 34 Alabama 18.5% $4,304 35 California 18.7% $4,296 36 Maryland 19.1% $4,142 37 Florida 19.2% $4,224 38 Ohio 19.2% $4,102 39 Alaska 19.3% $5,907 40 Washington 19.4% $4,664 41 Tennessee 19.4% $4,539 42 Wyoming 19.6% $6,173 43 Oregon 20.2% $4,738 44 Arkansas 20.4% $4,994 45 Arizona 20.5% $4,600 46 Utah 21.0% $4,729 47 Montana 21.8% $5,926 48 Georgia 22.2% $5,100 49 Nevada 22.3% $4,852 50 Rhode Island 25.5% $5,559

iSeeCars used car pricing analysis shows that consumers may be able to get a better used car deal by crossing state lines.

Rhode Island is the state with the greatest used car price increase in 2021 compared to 2020 at 25.5 percent, which amounts to $5,559.

Another New England state, Vermont, has the smallest used car price increase at 10.7 percent, which amounts to $2,717.

Of the top 10 states with the lowest price increases, five are Eastern states and four are in the Midwest.

Of the 10 states with the highest price increases, six are Western states, and four are Eastern.

What does this mean for consumers? The rise in used car prices presents lucrative trade-in opportunities for consumers who can get rid of a vehicle entirely or who are willing to trade one in for a less in-demand vehicle. For example, selling a pickup truck or trading in a large SUV for a smaller one can leave consumers with extra cash in their pockets. For shoppers who are in the market for a used car, not all vehicles have had significant price increases. Many small SUVs, hatchbacks, and sedans can be found in the used car marketplace that won’t give consumers sticker shock. And for used car shoppers who are willing to travel, you may find a better deal on a used car in a nearby state. A full list of the best and worst used cars to buy right now can be found in iSeeCars detailed analysis of used car prices.

