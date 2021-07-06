Hendersonville man wants answers after having firework thrown into his car

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WKRN) – Like most people in Music City, Colin Kirby was celebrating the Fourth of July Sunday by watching Nashville’s historic fireworks show with three of his friends. To avoid traffic and the downtown crowd, they decided to view the spectacle from the top of St. Thomas Midtown’s parking garage. But, little did he know one would follow him on his trip home.

“Fun wasn’t in the books after the fireworks for me,” said an emotional Kirby.

One friend was in the passenger seat of his convertible and two others were following closely behind. As the group approached the light at the intersection of 17th Avenue North and Church Street in Midtown, a white car pulled up on the left, waiting to turn onto 17th toward Charlotte.

Dashcam video from his friend’s vehicle shows the moment a backseat passenger rolls down the window and tosses an explosive right at him.

“My first question is what in the world just happened and do I still have my fingers?” Kirby said. “As soon as they threw it, they started laughing and such at me. I don’t know if they were laughing at me, or just thought it was funny, but I ain’t laughing.”

The car took off. The firework bounced off of his head and landed on the convertible top, which was pulled down. Seconds later, it exploded and burnt a hole through the cover.

Not knowing what to do, Kirby drove down the street and pulled over as fast as he could to call 911.

The 20-year-old doesn’t have car insurance, just liability. The estimated cost to fix the damage is at least $3,000. His fingers were slightly burned and he is still having trouble hearing. His right ear has been ringing constantly since Sunday.

“I’m hoping they catch them and I’m hoping they don’t try and go out and do this again,” Kirby said. “I mean imagine if someone else was in a sedan or a baby was in the backseat?”

He has a message for the person or persons responsible.

“Why, why do it? What enjoyment did you have?” Kirby said. “Metro is going to get you for what, thirty minutes of laughs and you will face how much jail time for it? It wasn’t worth it. It’s just dumb.”

Metro police told News 2 Kirby filed a police report and a detective has been assigned. He’s hoping dash camera footage and pictures will be enough to track down a suspect.

If you know anything, call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.