Help for domestic violence victims in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Domestic violence resulted in 90 murders across Tennessee last year. Almost 70,000 domestic violence related offenses were also reported in that same time frame, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

News 2 has been working with organizations to highlight information on options and resources for victims to safely get out of threatening situations. Plus, News 2 investigates flaws in the system. Watch our special reports ‘Domestic Violence: Escaping the Danger’ all day Thursday in every newscast.

Below is a list of resources available for victims across Middle Tennessee.

ProgramHotlineAreas served
YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee  1-800-334-4628
*Hotline is available 24/7		 Davidson County and surrounding areas
The National Domestic Violence Hotline 
*Online chat is available 		1-800-799-SAFE (7233)
*Hotline is available 24/7		National
Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence 1-800-356-6767  
*Hotline is available 24/7		State of Tennessee
Center of Hope 931-381-8580
*Hotline is available 24/7		Maury and surrounding counties
Genesis House 1-800-707-5197 or 931-526-5197Putnam and surrounding counties
Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network
*Online chat is available		1-800-656-HOPE (4673) *Hotline is available 24/7National
Bridges Domestic Violence Center
615-599-5777
*Hotline is available 24/7		Williamson County
Domestic Violence Program615-896–2012
*Hotline is available 24/7		Rutherford County
Homesafe 615-452-4315
*Hotline is available 24/7		Sumner, Robertson and Wilson counties
Nashville Office of Family Safety615-880-1100Davidson County
Morning Star Sanctuary615-860-0003Davidson County and surrounding areas
The Mary Parrish Center1-800-799-7233Davidson County
SafeHouse Urban Ministries1-866-592-6902 Montgomery and surrounding counties
Women are Safe Inc.  1-800-470-1117Humphreys, Hickman, Dickson and Perry counties
The Shelter Inc. 931-762-1115Lawrence, Lewis, Giles and Wayne counties
Giles County Safe Haven931-424-8883Giles County
Haven of Hope1-800-435-7739Marshall, Bedford, Coffee, Franklin, Moore and Lincoln counties
Serenity House Women’s Shelter931-320-9485Montgomery County
Safe Haven – Courtney’s House615-681-5863  Cheatham County
Nashville Domestic Violence Counseling Service615-880-3000Davidson County 

