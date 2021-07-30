Heat indexes push past 100 in Memphis area, prompting advisory and warning

It was a sunny, steamy day over the Mississippi River at Memphis on Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The air will feel like it’s over 100 for everyone in the Mid-South on Friday, prompting heat warnings.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for most of the News Channel 3 viewing area, meaning the area will see dangerous heat index values of 105 to 109 degrees.

The area just south of that, stretching from about Forrest City, Arkansas to Tupelo, Mississippi, will see even higher heat index values of 110-112. That area is under an excessive heat warning, the highest threat level.

At noon, the NWS reported the heat index in Memphis was 103. In Batesville, Mississippi, it was 111, the highest in the area.

NWS advises people to stay indoors in air conditioning if they can. Remember not to lock pets or children in vehicles and check on the elderly.