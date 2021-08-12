Heat index could reach 110 today; advisory continues until 8 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’ve run out of ways to say HOT.

It will be another scorcher in the Mid-South on Thursday with highs in the 90s. But the bigger problem is the heat index, which could range between 105 to 110 degrees.

The National Weather Service is continuing a Heat Advisory for the area through 8 p.m. Thursday.

The biggest question regarding the forecast is whether or not we’ll see any isolated afternoon showers. If we do, mostly likely they will be in northeast Mississippi.

How much longer will the heat last?

A cold front on the horizon is forecasted to move slowly through late Friday and Saturday. And, while the front is not a major player – it does have the potential to offer rain showers and thunderstorms along with the return to seasonal (still warm) temperatures. The front will also help to steer the remnants of Tropical Fred away from the News Channel 3 viewing area.

Today’s highs: 92 to 97, feeling like 105 to 110. Overnight lows in the mid 70s.

