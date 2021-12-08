SHELBY COUNTY, TN – The Health Department will host community vaccination events the week of Dec. 6. To provide free COVID-19 vaccinations in Shelby County.

The Community Popup Events will be open to the public at the following locations:

Stay Well Memphis Community Health Fair and Vaccine Event

St. Paul Baptist Church: Saturday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pfizer vaccine only. Ages 5 and older.

COVID-19 Walk-in Vaccination Event

New Direction Christian Church: Sunday, Dec.12, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Ages 5 and older

The following locations will be offering vaccines throughout the week of Dec. 6-12:

Shelby County Health Department Immunization Clinic: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ages 5 and older

Pipkin Building: Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ages 12 and older only

Germantown Baptist Church: Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ages 12 and older only

Vaccines that will be provided to children ages 5 through 11 are in association with LeBonheur Children’s Hospital.



COVID-19 vaccinations are also widely available at pharmacies and other vaccination sites all over Shelby County. Go to Vaccines.gov and enter your zip code to find vaccination sites near you.