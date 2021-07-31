Hazy skies returning to Tennessee as more wildfire smoke gets pushed east

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Last week, smoke from wildfires out west created a hazy sky over Tennessee and Kentucky. Those hazy skies will soon be over the area once again as the jet stream is pushing more wildfire smoke east.

This weekend you will likely see the sky looking hazy once again, especially on Saturday, as wind speeds will be light, and there won’t be much in the way of rain to mix the smoke out.

If you have respiratory or heart conditions or are easily irritated by poor air quality conditions, you’ll want to spend more time indoors on Saturday.

This pattern could keep up past this weekend as well. As long as those fires are burning, anytime the jet stream feeds out east, and the atmospheric conditions (lack of rain, and light wind speeds) are present, there will be a chance for a slight haze around the area.

