Hawkins Co. Sheriff: No psychics in use while searching for Summer Wells

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that no psychics are being consulted for the continuing search for Summer Wells, the Rogersville 5-year-old who went missing from her Beech Creek community home in early June.

In a Sunday Facebook post, HCSO stated that reliable tips can still be directed to 1-800-TBI-FIND.

In order to curb misinformation, the post stated that “Social media posts directed to HCSO shall not be evaluated.”

The AMBER Alert lists the following details for Summer.

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Download the WJHL News app for updates sent to your phone.