Hawkins Co. Sheriff: No psychics in use while searching for Summer Wells

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that no psychics are being consulted for the continuing search for Summer Wells, the Rogersville 5-year-old who went missing from her Beech Creek community home in early June.
In a Sunday Facebook post, HCSO stated that reliable tips can still be directed to 1-800-TBI-FIND.
In order to curb misinformation, the post stated that “Social media posts directed to HCSO shall not be evaluated.”
The AMBER Alert lists the following details for Summer.
- Age: 5
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue
- Height: 3′
- Weight: 40 lbs.
- Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee
- Missing Since: June 15, 2021
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
