Hawaii to allow vaccinated mainland travelers to bypass pre-travel test, quarantine rules in July

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii Governor David Ige announced major changes on Thursday to the state’s emergency rules on travel and social gatherings.

With the state expected to have 60% of residents fully vaccinated by July 8, the governor believes restrictions currently in place may be relaxed.

Beginning July 8, Hawaii will accept vaccination records from other states and U.S. territories to allow fully vaccinated travelers to bypass pre-travel testing and quarantine rules.

Also effective on July 8, social gatherings will increase to 25 indoors and 75 outdoors statewide. This includes restaurants, which means they can increase to 75% capacity. The six-foot distance requirement between tables must still be enforced.

The indoor mask mandate will not change. Last month, the governor lifted the outdoor mask mandate ahead of Memorial Day weekend, following the news that Hawaii was among nine states that had given 70% of adult residents at least one shot against COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Investigations

More Investigations

Top stories

More Top Stories

Are you vaccinated for COVID-19?

Yes
No, but I plan to get the vaccine
No, and I do not plan to get the vaccine


Created with Survey Maker

For people who are fully vaccinated, are you ditching the mask?

Yes!
No!
Will still use it sometimes


Created with Survey maker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News

Latest News Videos

LISTEN: Emergency scanner traffic from night Summer Wells went missing, 911 calls not released

TSA offering incentives for workers due to staffing shortages

FBI deploys specialized team of child abduction experts to assist in Search for Summer Wells

Missouri family visiting Virginia Beach finds vacation rental booked through Airbnb wasn’t actually available

More News