Hardeman County Correctional Facility on lockdown after 1 inmate killed, another hospitalized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One inmate was killed and another hospitalized in two separate violent assaults Tuesday at Hardeman County Correctional Facility in Whiteville, Tennessee.

The facility remained on lockdown late Tuesday night, spokesman Ryan Guston with operator CoreCivic said. It is not known whether the two incidents are related. That is under investigation.

Staff was notified at 12:54 p.m. of an assault involving two Tennessee Department of Corrections inmate, Guston said. One inmate was injured, and staff began administering first aid until the inmate was airlifted to a hospital.

That inmate is currently hospitalized.

At about 1:15 p.m., staff members were notified of another assault, this one involving three to four TDOC inmates. Responding staff found one inmate injured and unresponsive.

Staff immediately began to administer emergency first aid and life-saving procedures, but the inmate died from his injuries before he was transported by EMS, Guston said.

“Our partners at TDOC were immediately notified. TDOC’s Office of Investigations and Conduct (OIC), with assistance from the Whiteville Police Department, is investigating the incidents. The alleged suspects in both incidents have been identified,” Guston said.

The facility is about an hour east of Memphis. TDOC contracts for 1,976 medium security beds at this prison, according to a state website.