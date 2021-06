SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies blocked a big stretch Hacks Cross Road after a serious accident early Friday morning.

A department spokesman said someone crashed into some trees between East Holmes and Stateline roads. One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Hacks Cross Rd is BLOCKED in both directions between Stateline & Holmes Rd. Take Riverdale or Forest Hill Irene as alt route. pic.twitter.com/QBWGkBgL5Z — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) June 4, 2021

Hacks Cross Rd still blocked between Holmes Rd & Stateline due to a crash. Vehicle left the roadway and landed in the trees. Take Forest Hill Irene or Riverdale Rd as alternate route. pic.twitter.com/1o2ZldoBK7 — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) June 4, 2021

Drivers were diverted around the area as crews worked the scene. All lanes were open by 6:30 a.m. Friday.